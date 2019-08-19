June "Midge" Alma Steward, age 90, of Springfield, W.Va. died peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, W.Va.
Midge is the daughter of the late Jacob Earl Hines and Mae Belle Carlisle Hines. She is also predeceased by her beloved husband, John L. Steward, Sr. (d. 1996).
She is survived by her 3 children, John L. Steward, Jr. (wife Darlene) of Short Gap; Brenda J. Fields (husband Robert "Bobby") of Springfield; and Tammy S. Fields (significant other Clinton Hott) of Springfield. Five grandchildren, John Steward III (wife Tracey) of Short Gap; Eric Steward (wife Tara) of Springfield; Monte Fields (wife Heidi) of Springfield; Deny Fields (wife Marie) of Junction; and Aaron Fields (wife Madison) of Springfield. Midge is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Midge was born and raised in Romney, graduating from Romney High School with the class of 1949. Soon after graduation she met and married John Steward, Sr. They started their family a year or so later starting with Brenda, then John Jr., and enough time passed that they didn't see Tammy coming, and when she did, she became number one. Just ask her.
Midge spent the early years raising her family and didn't seek employment until her family was well grown. First stop was the Doe Spun Sewing Factory in Cumberland, Md., then moving to Kinney Shoes in Romney where she would spend several years until her retirement. Midge was a Godly woman and a strong and original member of the Springfield Assembly of God Church. She loved to quilt with her husband right alongside, and there are many examples of their efforts. Midge loved to bake and many will remember her for her homemade glazed donuts. She wasn't above a trip or two to Charles Town for a little "ching ching" or to Dam site #14 in Keyser/New Creek to go fishing. Alone or with family, Midge loved to fish.
Things began to change when she lost her John. Her health began to deteriorate and with the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's, the last 10+ years were a struggle. Still, the overwhelming memories will be of love, lots of laughter, and an indelible smile.
Friends will be received on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God Church, Springfield, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Wesley Chapel in Levels, W.Va.
Contributions may be made in Midge's memory to the Springfield Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 335, Springfield, WV 26763.
Inquiries may be directed to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304-822-3511.
