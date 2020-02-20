Dr. Joanna Strosnider Nesselroad, 96, died peacefully at the Madison Center on Monday, February 17. Joanna was born June 21, 1923 to parents, Earl Thompson and Ethel Chalfant Strosnider of Blacksville. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Paul E. Nesselroad and her siblings, Reed Thompson Strosnider, Ruth Chalfant Strosnider, Naomi Strosnider Lally, Mary Strosnider McCann, Martha Strosnider Kridle and Robert Earl Strosnider.
Joanna graduated in 1942 from Morgantown Business School and continued her education at West Virginia University, graduating with a B.S. degree in Home Economics in 1946, M.S. degree in 1955 and earned an Ed.D degree in Education in 1978. She began her teaching career at the Oakwood girl’s school in Poughkeepsie, New York. After marrying Paul in 1947, she continued her teaching career at Romney High School in Hampshire County and Clay Battelle High School in Monongalia County. Joanna taught early childhood education and home economics at Murray State University, Penn State University, WVU and retired from Fairmont State University as Professor Emerita. While at Fairmont, she developed and directed a 2+2 Associate/BS degree in Child Care and Development.
In retirement she worked as a consultant with preschool programs, The Visiting Homemakers Service and the WV Vocational Home Economics Education Program. She was a consultant for the national award winning WVU Extension video production “Let’s Talk Sense About Sex.” She was engaged in a research project, “Fabric Bags – A Recycled Household Textile” with Dr. Beth Thorne of Fairmont State University.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Madison Rehab for their compassionate care during the last 11 years, as well as visits from friends, church members and family.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Karina and Richard Gray of Romney and Mark and Peggy Nesselroad of Morgantown. Her grandchildren, Kimberly and Lt Col. John Moltz of Fort Polk, La., Jennifer and Matthew Fitzwater of Louisville, Ky., Mark and Lauren Nesselroad of Morgantown and Erica and Niko Medved of Fort Collins, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte Moltz, Joel and Isaac Fitzwater, Logan and Elle Nesselroad, Alexa and Taylor Medved.
A private family burial is planned with a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be given to Fairmont State Foundation, 1300 Locust Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554, for the Dr. Joanna Violet Nesselroad Endower Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.