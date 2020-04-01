Gerald Blake Wolford Sr., 73 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the home of his daughter Dalana and husband Calvin where he was cared for and loved for over 20 years.
Born on February 25, 1947 in Augusta, he was the son of the late Earl Wolford Sr. and Naomi Combs Wolford.
Gerald served in the United States Marines and had worked in the mobile home industry. He was a huge jokester who had a name for everybody and was a diehard Ford man.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brother-in-laws, Raymond Boyce, Guy Peacemaker and Collis Thompson.
Surviving are 6 children, Dalana Largent and husband Calvin Largent Jr. of Springfield, Crystal Wilfong and husband Derek of Romney, Amie Smith and husband Rich of Green Spring, Deena Wolford and longtime companion Adam Largent of Springfield, Christine Chewning and husband Lance of Locust Grove, Va., Gerald Wolford Jr. and fiancée Kelly Miller of Cumberland, Md. Five siblings, Darlene Saunders and husband Bill of Slanesville, Judy Boyce of Gore, Janet Peacemaker of Capon Bridge, Lorrinda Thompson of Georgia, John Wolford and wife Sharon of Capon Bridge; grandchildren, Brittany Fee and husband Dustin, Calvin Largent III, William Largent, Heather Largent, Hannah Largent, Brooke Moore and husband Craig, Kayla Smith, Ashlie Smith, Tanner Smith, Bret Wolford, Dylan White, Destiny Wilfong, Adam Largent Jr., Cadence Largent, Carson Largent, Justin Chewning; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Samuel, Hunter, Haley, Katilynn Fee, Melody, Lyric Largent and his beloved dog, Buster.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
