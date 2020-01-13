Loretta Lucian O’Brien, 81, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on January 13, 1938 in Methuen, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late George and Laura (Rousseau) Gosselin.
Loretta worked for the I.R.S. until retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving is her husband, Lawrence O’Brien; 3 children, Margaret Scott of Salisbury, Md., John O’Brien of Lothian, Md. and Thomas O’Brien of Locust Grove, Va.; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, WV with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
