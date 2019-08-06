Irene R. Johnston, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home while under the care of Hospice. She spent her last years living with her son Benjamin, enjoying the WV Highlands.
She was born in 1928 and raised in Sleepy Creek, W.Va. She was cremated and all services are private at her request.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
