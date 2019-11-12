Robert Lee “Dewy” Montgomery, II, 43, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on March 30, 1976 in Winchester, he was the son of Robert Lee Montgomery and Betty Bennett Montgomery of Romney.
He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, class of 1996. He was an avid hunter and always looked forward to deer season every year. He was a beloved son, husband and Dad.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Dawson Montgomery; a son, James Martin of Elk Garden, W.Va. and 3 daughters, Gabbee Shanholtz of Romney, Julie Martin and Deborah Martin, both of Elk Garden.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Brian Moreland officiating. Interment will be in Branch Mt. Baptist Cemetery, Three Churches.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, 7-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
