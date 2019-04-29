Lottie Jane Hott, 87, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1932, to Elva Day (Riggleman) and Amzie Poland. Along with 2 sisters, Viola (Poland) Towles and Lorean (Poland) Freeland. She grew up in RockOak where her parents owned the general store and post office.
Shortly after graduating from Moorefield High School, Lottie Married the love of her life Lewis D.W. Hott son of Alta and Lawrence Hott. Lottie was a life long member of the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren. She loved God, her church, her family and her country. In addition to raising two children, she had a career in banking until retiring from Bank of America in her 50’s.
Lottie was a devoted and loving mother, a good friend, and neighbor. She has had 2 childhood friends, Liz and Opal for over 80 years. She was a hard worker and would never stop trying to do her best. When you came to her door you always felt welcome. She had a knack for making everyone feel comfortable and at home. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hott; her parents, Elva and Amzie Poland; 2 sisters, Lorean Freeland and Viola Towles; 2 brother in-laws, Clifford Towles and Robert Swartz; a sister in-law, Wanda Hott; her mother and father in-law, Alta and Lawrence Hott; and nephew, Sidney Hott.
She is survived by 2 children, Gregory Hott and Brenda Hott; her son in-law, David Olansky; her brother in-laws, Herman Freeland, Harry Hott, and Andrew “Buddy” Hott; 4 grandchildren, Alexis Hott Mercke, Kyle Hott, Tyler Hott, and Kaitlyn Hott; 2 great-grandchildren, Aydenne and Kamden; and 1 great-great grandchild, Emma, along with multiple nieces and nephews, Alan, Janet, Nancy, Doug, Harry Lawrence, Denise, Todd, Lindy, Angie, Mitchel, Debbie, Karen and Ronald.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 29, at Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren in RockOak. Pastor Burl Charlton officiated. Interment followed in RockOak Cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Augusta.
