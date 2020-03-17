Rosalie Ann Amereihn, 60, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
Born on December 3, 1959 in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of Richard Amereihn of Shanks and Goldie Martins Goosby.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
