James entered eternal glory on April 14 after sudden and severe injuries.
Although basically a city boy, J.T. had strong Hampshire County ties. He did his junior year at HHS. His family roots go back more than a century to the Rannells family farm. He attended Slanesville Presbyterian Church and was co-founder and scorekeeper of their Game Day program. His ashes will be buried at Mount Branch Cemetery in Three Churches, next to his grandfather, Karl Rannells Jr.
A celebration of life will be held here and in Richmond, Va. when social restrictions permit. They will be hosted by his mother, Denise Rouse; his sister, brother-in-law and niece (Veronica, Raul and Brooke Arbuckle); his uncle (Scot Rannells); his church family and his many friends.
To honor his memory, do what he would to — enjoy life, be kind to animals and cut other people some slack.
