Robert William “Bob” Evans, 70, of Augusta, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Wardensville. Officiating will be Don Bowers. A private inurnment will be held at a later time. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Wardensville.
