Jacob Virgil Thorne, 87, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Virgil was born on June 19, 1932 in Petersburg, the son of the late Jacob Van Buren and Beulah Yokum Thorne. He worked as a bus driver for the Washington Metro for 26 years, worked as a full-time carpenter for over 15 years and was part owner of a service station in Manassas, Va.
Virgil was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War, a 1951 graduate of Petersburg High School, a member of the Manassas Church of the Brethren and most recently attended Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta. Virgil was a “Mr. Fix It”, he had a love of genealogy, nature and most of all being with his family.
Virgil married Shelley B. Johnson on July 28, 1957 in Scherr, W.Va.
Surviving with his wife of 62 years are his two daughters, Brenda L. Thorne (Wayne Bronson) of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; Rhonda N. Weachter (David) of Manassas, Va.; his son, Gary T. Thorne of Manassas; two grandchildren, Kevin Weachter (Brandi) and Shelley Bright (Sean); two brothers, Marvin Thorne of Maysville, W.Va.; Gerald Thorne of Palmyra, Pa.; and three sisters, Lois Swick of Keyser; Irene Druyff of Manassas and Darline Junkins of Petersburg.
Virgil is preceded in death by two brothers, Odell and Chester Thorne and three sisters, Thelma Depretis, Nela Griffin and Evelyn Schaeffer.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Tom Rowen and Danny Combs. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 in the Thrush Cemetery on Knobley Road near New Creek, W.Va. with Military Rites accorded by the US Army.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday November 9 at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren Archives Fund, 37 Oak Dale Road, Scherr, WV 26726.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
