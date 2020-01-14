Terrance Daniel "Terry" McInturff, 78, of Green Spring, died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Western Maryland Health System in Cumberland, Md.
Born August 17, 1941, he was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson McInturff and Eula Clyde Messick. Besides his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Wilma Kathleen McInturff and by his granddaughter, Saoirse.
Terry is survived by 2 sons, Kyle and wife Tara of Stephens City, Va. and Daniel and wife Jessica of Ranson, W.Va. and his 4 grandchildren, Hayden, Raylan, Landon and Molly.
Terry spent many hours in his wood shop practicing carpentry and wood working projects. He loved surprising his family and friends with his homemade gifts. Terry looked forward to visits from his grandchildren. They loved spending time at Pappy Mac's house taking four-wheeler rides, walks, and swinging on the back porch. Terry will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Terry's name to Springfield Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 523, Springfield, WV 26763
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
