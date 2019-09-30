Bernice Josephine Rogers, 96, of Mathias, W.Va. passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at E.A. Hawse Nursing Center, Baker, WV.
Born on March 7, 1923 in Gilmore Co., WV, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Scott and Josephine Boone.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Nick Yucaba officiating. Interment will be in Mathias Mennonite Cemetery, Mathias.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker
