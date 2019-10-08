Richard Lee Hawkins, 92, of Winchester, Va. died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
A funeral service will be held at the Fairview United Methodist Church in Stephen City, Va. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Laetitia Schoeman. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and at the church an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
