Richard (Dick) J. Bakker, 78, Capon Bridge, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born October 4, 1941 in Oak Park, Ill.
After his education, he lived in several areas in the eastern portion of the country while working as a Professional Counselor. Affectionately referred to as “Doc” by his friends, he settled in Capon Bridge in 1993 where he lived for 26 years. He enjoyed photography, watching wildlife and spending time with good friends. He always loved the beautiful scenery of the West Virginia mountains.
He is survived by two children, Mary VandenBosch and Dirk (Rebecca) Bakker; sister Marion Nordhof; brothers Robert (Louise) Bakker and Gerald (Barb) Bakker; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family held a private memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.