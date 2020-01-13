Douglas “Pete” Arthur Swisher, 79, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Martinsburg V.A. Center.
Born on December 30, 1940 in Capon Bridge, he was the son of the late Thomas Swisher and Bess Oates Swisher.
He served in the Army in Vietnam, was a member of Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137, a graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was formerly employed as a mechanic by I.A. Construction for 37 years.
He is survived by a daughter, Margo Mitchell of Crofton, Md.; a son, Doug Swisher of Augusta, 4 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Darleen Wolfe on June 24, 2014; brothers, Howard, Grayson, Everett and Rolin Swisher; and sisters, Isabella Gladden, Dorothy Stine, Winona Tusing and Wanda Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta, where military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends on Monday, 7-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
