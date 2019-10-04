Shirley Mae, Ludwick, 83, of Winchester, Va. passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born on July 12, 1936 in Slanesville, she was the daughter of the late Ray L. Kidwell and Viola E. Chilcott.
She was a member of Mt. View Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dailey Kidwell.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years whom she married on July 17, 1953, William Jr. Ludwick; a daughter, Julie Shingleton of Augusta; two sons, Terry Ludwick of Aurora, NC and Larry Ludwick of Salem, W.Va.; a brother, Frank Kidwell of Slanesville; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 4 step-grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Kidwell Cemetery, Slanesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester VA 22601.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
