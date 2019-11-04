Albert R. Dean, Sr. age 56 of Romney, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
He is the son of the late Roy William Dean and Edith Katherine Shockey Dean. Albert is survived by the mother of his children, Tonya Caldwell, 3 sons, Albert R. Dean, Jr., Adam W. Dean (wife Sydney) and Zachary “Zac” R. Dean (fiance Brianna); 1 daughter, Brittany M. Dean (companion Derrick); 3 brothers, Harold Dean (wife Jeannie), Jimmy Dean (wife Emmy) and Tommy Dean and 1 sister, Dianna Weatherholtz (husband Luther). Albert is also survived by 6 grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Albert was born and raised in Hampshire County and attended Hampshire High. He left school in the final lap of his senior year to help keep things together on the family farm. Not to be deterred, he finally did finish high school, just a little later. Albert never shied away from work, and he soon went to work for American Woodmark and was there until they closed, then on to the chicken plant where he worked until he no longer could.
Albert and Tonya married in 1997 and started a family. Albert loved everything about West Virginia; the mountains, the Mountaineers, hunting, fishing, being outside, tending to his yard and telling people, more than once, to “stay off the grass.” He had a special affection for the San Francisco 49’ers, running a chainsaw, anything with Ford stamped on it, riding a 4-wheeler and being a really great Dad. Like all the Dean boys, Albert had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, a characteristic further enhanced with an adult beverage or two. His sudden departure has been a shock; however, his wonderful spirit is alive and well in his family and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4 at Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney and interment was at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Top, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with final expenses to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 E. Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.