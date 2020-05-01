Helen Lorraine Riggleman, 89 of Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Hampshire County, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Brookdale Long Term Care in Williamsburg, Va.
Born on August 12, 1930 in Rock Oak, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Funkhouser and Eva Wingfield Funkhouser.
Helen worked at Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney for 23 years. She was a member of the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren, a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leldon “Dick” Riggleman on November 3, 2018; also preceded by 3 daughters, Lorraine Link, Sherry Ellen Riggleman, Patricia Riggleman, and 3 siblings, Louise Riggleman, Donald Funkhouser and Robert Funkhouser.
Surviving is a son, Richard L. Riggleman of Williamsburg; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Rock Oak Cemetery, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
