David Walter Morris, 81, of Augusta, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2020 due to complications of an auto accident on January 4.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Capon Bridge United Methodist in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life Dinner will follow at the American Legion Hall in Capon Bridge from 5 to 9 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
