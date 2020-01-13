James L. Hartman, 91, of Ridge Road, Burlington, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, Md.
Born on February 10, 1928 at Junction, he was a son of the late Cecil W. and Georgia E. (Smith) Hartman. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick C. Hartman and Paul R. Hartman and a granddaughter, Melissa Johnson.
Mr. Hartman was employed first with B&O Railroad as a carman and retired from CSX Transportation after 44 years of service. After his retirement from the railroad, he worked with his cousin Ralph Hartman and his sons with the Can Do Construction Company. He was a member of the Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Purgitsville and the Mill Creek Ruritan Club for many years where he held several officer positions. He also was a life member of Clinton Lodge #86, A.F. & A.M. in Romney, York Rite and the NARVE. Mr. Hartman was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and selfless provider for his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Betty Rose (Hartman) Hartman; his children, Janet Sue Ingiosi and husband John of Pennsylvania, Stella Johnson of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Mike Hartman of Burlington, Jim Hartman of Burlington, Bill Hartman and wife Stacy of Romney and Scott Hartman and wife Carol of Shanks; 3 brothers, Ted Hartman and wife Amy of Fountain, W.Va., Steve Hartman and wife Delores of Keyser, W.Va. and Joe Hartman and wife Carolyn of Chesapeake, Va.; one sister, Carol Jean Ramsay of Romney; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Zach, Billy and Kate Hartman and Lynn Vance and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gwen Wolford officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington.
