Roy D. Kuykendall, 76, of Romney, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with words of remembrance starting at 10:45 a.m.
Contributions may be made in Roy’s name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
