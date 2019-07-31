auricio Antonio Tovar, 92, of Purgitsville, W.Va., passed away on July 27, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Mauricio was born December 5, 1926, in Aragua de Barcelona, Venezuela to the late Juana de Jesus Tovar. Juana married Theodore Gregg, and they had three additional sons, Roberto, who is now deceased and Oscar and William Gregg, who survive. Mauricio also has one surviving sister, Luisa Angelica Matos,
Mauricio emigrated from Venezuela on April 26, 1955 and settled in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. Mauricio met the love of his life, Frances Rinker, at People’s Drug Store and they married in June of 1959. One of his favorite stories to tell, with his eyes sparkling, was how he and Frances met.
Mauricio professed his life to Jesus Christ at an early age and enjoyed discussing politics and history - especially the Civil War. He could name the Capitol of every state, and delighted in quizzing his grandchildren.
Mauricio leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Frances; his children, Shirley Ann Tovar, Monica Bamman, Mauricio Tovar Jr. and wife Chelsea; 11 grandchildren, Melanie Sanitoa, Jesse Allen, Amber, Christopher and Megan Bamman, Jason and Joshua Price, and Mauricio Tovar, III, Kestyn, Zachary, and Mason Tovar; 8 great-grandchildren, Brianna, William, Lily, Noah, Emily, Noah, Mia and Addie; a son-in-law, Tracy Moore, as well as siblings and family members in both in the USA and abroad.
A private service will be held at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, followed by interment in the Elijah High Cemetery.
“Therefore we are always confident and know that as long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord. For we live by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord”. 2 Corinthians 5:6–8
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Tovar's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net
