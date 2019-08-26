Juanita Flo Thorne, 88, of Capon Bridge, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Medina, Ohio.
Born on September 24, 1930 in Ronceverte, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jacob Todd Williams and Mary Lou Emma Hefner Williams.
Juanita was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Mt. Union Christian Church and a former Red Hatter.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny D. Thorne Sr. in 1977, a daughter, Denise Thorne in 2017 and seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are three children, Danny Thorne of Capon Bridge, Donna Armstrong of Medina, Darren Thorne of Romney; a sister, Nancy Johnson Thorne of Hinton, W.Va., a brother, Ray “Tinker” Williams of North Carolina, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Union Christian Church, Paw Paw, W.Va., with Clayton Thorne officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
