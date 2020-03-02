Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.