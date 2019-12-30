Daniel P. Campbell, 55, of Palmyra, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Campbell was born in Washington, D.C., and spent his childhood in Romney, W.Va. after his family's relocation, when he was very young. He was the son of the late Paul and Marie Campbell. He was a respected Executive Chef for more than 30 years, most recently lending his expertise to the culinary team at the Red Lion Hotel Harrisburg‑Hershey
Mr. Campbell is survived by his brother, James P. Campbell and his wife Linda of Leesburg, Va.; his sister, Maryann E. Chiavetta and her husband Thomas of Harrisburg, Va.; 5 nieces and nephews, of whom he was very proud
Services and burial will be private, however, a Celebration of Life and Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at the Red Lion Hotel, 4751 Lindle Road, Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111.
Arrangements are being handled by Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Harrisburg.
