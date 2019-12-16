Jack Howard Tasker, 27, of Bamboo Lane, Keyser, died Friday, December 13, 2019 in Washington, Pa.
Born on March 19, 1992 in Cumberland, Md., he was a son of George D. and Jennifer L. (Peterson) Tasker of Fountain, W.Va. Jack was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Tess Tasker and maternal grandparents, Howard and Rosemary Peterson.
Jack was a 2010 graduate of Keyser High School, a 2015 graduate of Potomac State College and a 2017 graduate of West Virginia University with a B.S. Degree in Forestry. He was employed as a forest resource manager with Davey Resources Group in Washington, Pa.
Jack was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Lodge #662, Loyal Order of Moose, both in Keyser and Ducks Unlimited. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his many friends and enjoyed his trout fishing trips to the Cranberry, floating on the South Branch and spending time at the river camp. He loved music of all types and throwing horseshoes with his partner and friend, Nic Larson (even though Jack wasn't a very good horseshoe pitcher). He was an avid turkey and deer hunter and couldn't wait for hunting season to arrive.
Jack had a winning, contagious smile and you couldn't help to feel a closeness and kinship with him. He touched so many lives in his time here and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.
Surviving, in addition to his parents is his brother, Aaron Tasker and wife Saydi of Fountain; his sister, Katie Tasker of Morgantown, W.Va.; his paternal grandfather, Jack Tasker of Keyser; his fiancée, Amanda Barnhouse of Kitzmiller, Md.; aunts and uncles, Steve and Jackie Bell of New Creek, W.Va., Michael and Elayne Peterson of Waterford, Conn., Dr. Kevin and Lisa Peterson of Cumberland, Md. and Dr. Charles and Patti Calhoon of Newark, Del.; his faithful puppy dog, "Loretta" and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at the Grace United Methodist Church, Keyser, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Nic Larson, Cory Proietti, Kody Shumaker and Jacob Shoemaker.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut-Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
