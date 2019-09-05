Milton Lee Miller, 76, of Lost City, W.Va. passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker, W.Va.
Born on September 7, 1942 in Spencer, W.Va., he was the son of the late Clarence Miller and Ella Justice Miller.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
