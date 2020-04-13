Aven Dailey Kenney, 80, of Three Churches passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born April 29, 1939 in Okonoko, W.Va. he was the son of the late Patrick Kenney and Mary (Snyder) Kenney.
Besides his parents, Aven is preceded in death by 5 brothers, Allen, Bernerd, Leo, Donald and Brian; and his sister, Anna Kidwell. Aven was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Aven is survived by his children, Dirk Kenney of High View and Hope (Kenney) Anderson of Keyser; 4 grandchildren, Darrel Alt of Rawlings, Tyler Kenney of High View, Shay Anderson of Fort Ashby and Brendan Anderson of Keyser; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Aven is also survived by his special friend and companion of 40 years, Pearl Davidson of Three Churches.
Aven worked in the pulpwood industry for several years before being employed with the WV Department of Highways in Romney, which he retired from after 25 years. He was a member of the Zion Church of Christ. He loved horse races and his beloved cat, “Speckles.” Aven will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service will be held at Levels Cemetery in Levels, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Kenney family in care of Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
