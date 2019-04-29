Stacy Lynn Morgan

Stacey Lynn Morgan, 42, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born on May 5, 1976, in Frostburg, she was the daughter of John and Barbara (Layman) Raley.
Preceding her in death were her baby sister Brittany Nicole, maternal grandfather, William C. Layman Jr; paternal grandfather and grandmother, John and Rita (McKenzie) Raley, Aunts Jody Diggs, Peggy Booth and Theresa Raley; and special cousin, Cameron Ahalt.
Stacey was a member of the Beall High School Class of 1994 and received her B.S. in Early Childhood/Elementary in 1998 and her Master's Degree in Reading at Frostburg State University in 1999. She taught 5th grade at Augusta Elementary School in Hampshire County.
Stacey loved life, traveling and making memories — the grass never grew under her feet and she would encourage everyone to make memories with family and friends and to just go and do it and you’ll never regret it.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband of 10 years, Jason Morgan; son, Mason Morgan; step-daughter, Hayle Morgan; sister, Heather Raley; brother, Eric Raley and his son Ryder Raley and sister-in-law, Kayla Raley; maternal grandmother, Anna Mae (Barclay) Layman; mother-in-law, Mary Bernadette (Brailer) Morgan; sisters-in-law, Tricia Morgan, Jennifer Younger and husband Rob, Kelly Hite and husband Mike; brothers-in-law, Thomas J. Morgan Jr and wife Carla, Scott Morgan and wife Shelly; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her extended family from Augusta Elementary School and her beloved students.
Family and friends will be received at Durst Funeral Home, 57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Monday, April 29).
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, with the Rev. George Harpold officiating.
Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Rocky Gap.
The family expresses special thanks to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Shadyside Hospital and WMHS Hospice Unit.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations, in Stacey’s name, be made to the First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union fund established for her son Mason Morgan.
Believe! Fight! Win!
Words of comfort may be sent to the family following the obituary at www.durstfuneralhome.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.