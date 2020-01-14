Ashlee Nicole Blackburn, 34, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born September 26, 1985 she was the daughter of Mark Blackburn of Fort Ashby and Kelly Horn Blackburn of Springfield.
Ashlee is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William J. Horn, Sr.; her fraternal grandparents, Arthur and Ruby Blackburn; and her best friend and side kick since birth, twin brother Aaron Blackburn (d. March 24, 2018).
Ashlee was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Along with her parents, Ashlee is survived by her daughter, Jade Blackburn of Augusta; her fiancé, Thomas Ullery of Romney; her twin siblings, Shaun Blackburn (April) of Augusta and Heather Blackburn (fiancé Doug McKenery) of Springfield; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from noon till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 with Lisa Fields officiating. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
