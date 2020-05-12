William Reibert “Billy” Pugh, 75, of Winchester, Va. died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A graveside service will be held in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, Va. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Darrell Waller and Kent Woodard. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at any time between the hours of 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects to the family and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
