Kimberly Ann “Kim” Hott, 62, of Capon Bridge, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kathleen Haynes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home also on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
