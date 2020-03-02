Carl Thomas “Tommy” Puffinberger, 81, of Winchester, Va., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Barbour. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Gore, Va.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
