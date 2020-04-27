Wanda Louise Barnes Maguire, 77, of Romney, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hampshire Health Care Center.
Born on October 22, 1942 in Hampshire County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Welton Barnes and Neva Beatrice Blackburn Barnes of Branch Mountain off Jersey Mountain Road.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Maguire of Wheeling, W.Va. and 2 brothers, Alexander (Skeeter) Barnes and Jimmy Barnes, and some nieces and nephews.
Surviving are 2 sisters, Mary Barnes Webster of Springfield, Va. and Dorothy Barnes Corey of Romney; 2 brothers, Robert Barnes of Points and Richard Barnes of Romney; and nieces and nephews.
Wanda grew up on a farm, the youngest of 7 children. She was a shy withdrawn lady. She started Romney High School, but quit. She did babysitting a lot for nieces and nephews. After her daddy died, she worked on the farm helping her mom with gardening and animals. She loved animals and had several pets. She married Jeff in 1971 and they lived in Laughlintown until he died and then she moved back home. She was a special wife and homemaker. She never had any children of her own but she had stepchildren who visited her occasionally. She suffered 2 strokes and after the second one in 2011 she lived with her sister, Dorothy, until her condition worsened and she had to move to Hampshire Center in March 2012. She had made many friends there, putting puzzles together, watching TV, (especially TBN) and having visitors. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
I want to say thank you to Pastor James Mou and the Romney Assembly of God Church for their prayers, undivided attention and support. Also thanks to sister Mary Webster for seeing that Wanda was well taken care of and thanks to McKee Funeral Home.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Branch Mt. Methodist Cemetery, Three Churches, with Pastor James Mou officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
