Patricia Ann “Tricia” Sirk, 62, of Augusta, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Tricia was born on March 15, 1957 in Germany, the daughter of the late James E. and Twila Michael Dove. She was a supervisor in housekeeping for Winchester Medical Center for 14+ years and was of Christian faith. She enjoyed fishing, embroidery, woodworking, eating out and having her grandchildren around.
Tricia married Gary L. “Doc” Sirk on November 12, 1975 in Paw Paw.
Surviving with her husband of 44 years is a son, Thomas L. Sirk (Christina); 3 daughters, Peggy A. Sirk; Crystle A. Stump (Kevin) all of Craig, Colo.; Eve A. Weasenforth (William) of Augusta; 2 brothers, Ronnie Dove of California; Kenny Dove of Keyser; a sister, Violet Johnson of Augusta; 9 grandchildren, Stacy, T.J., Matt, Laramie, Ivy, Michelle, Brian, Rebekah and Aiden; a great-grandchild, Maddi and one on the way, Everhett.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Larry Dove.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Dennis Voit. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sirk Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
