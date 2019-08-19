Dorsey Ray Pyles, 90, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home.
Born August 27, 1928 in Wiley Ford, W.Va., he was the son of the late William Earl Pyles and Iva Leona (Landis) Pyles.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen; and, two brothers, twin Donald Pyles and William “Bill” Pyles.
Mr. Pyles had worked in construction having been a life-time member of Laborers International Union of North America, Local #616. Over the years, Mr. Pyles had worked for George Construction Co., Hazelwood Construction, Phoenix Construction and I.A. Construction.
He belonged to Berean Independent Baptist Church.
Dorsey loved being a member of the Silver Strings Band, where he played the fiddle and the drums.
Survivors include his six children, Dave Pyles and wife Shirley, Fort Ashby; Darlene Saville and husband Roger, Points, W.Va.; Mike Pyles and wife Ann, Fort Ashby; Kathy Barnes and husband Harley, Fort Ashby; Rusty Pyles and wife Sheila, Fort Ashby; and Pam Brown and husband Lee, Short Gap, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Renee, Amy, Marc, Mandy, Ashlee, Ben, Billy, Shawn and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Alex, Corbin, Cameron, Cooper, Aubree, Caleb, Beckett, Owen, Natalie, Tyler, Wyatt, Natalie, Finn, Emilia, Jocelyn, Alex, Maria, Zoe, Kaylee, Brandon, Dylan and James; and one great-great-grandson, Michael.
Friends will be received at Berean Independent Baptist Church, Dans Run Road, Fort Ashby on Friday, August 23 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, August 24 from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Richard Riley, officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berean Independent Baptist Church, P.O. Box 335, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
The family would like to thank the 5th Floor Progressive Care unit at WMHS and Marsha Combs of Potomac Valley Hospice for the kind, compassionate care provided to Dorsey.
Arrangements are being handled by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
