Loretta Marie Ridgeway, 75, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va. died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born March 4, 1944 in Falling Rock, W.Va. she was the daughter of the late Harry Maurice and Eva Marie Wolford Richman.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church, 44 Timber Mountain Road, Loom, WV with Pastor Alanna McGuinn officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements by Hunter-Anderson Funeral Home, 36 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs.
