Donna Marie Shanholtzer Baggarly, 78, of Front Royal, Va. passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Donna was born on December 12, 1941 in Augusta, W.Va. to the late George and Martha Shanholtzer. Donna was the youngest of 13 children, her siblings all preceded her in death.
Surviving Donna are her 4 children, Steve Lockhart (Gigi), Sherri Embrey (John), Stacy Lockhart and Annette Janay (James); 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her lifelong friend Elaine Williamson of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to your local Humane Society.
