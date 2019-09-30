Edward Geddy Dauchess, 94, of Lost River, W.Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
Born on April 7, 1925 in Seltzer, Pa., he was the son of the late Matthew Dauchess and Anna Babinski.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church in Moorefield, W.Va. with Father Josh Stevens officiating. Interment will be in Culpepper National Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.