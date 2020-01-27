Patricia Dawn “Pat” Baxter, 67, of Romney, passed away under Hospice care on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the home of her sister in Owings, Md.
Born August 9, 1952 in New Brunswick, Canada she was the daughter of the late Donald Kenneth Baxter and Dorothy Patricia Rankine.
Pat is survived by her sisters, Deborah E. Estes and husband Robert of Romney and Sandra L. Meicht and husband Robert of Owings, Md.; her brother, David G. Baxter and wife Brenda of Ashburn, Va.; and by her 5 nieces, Kimberly and boyfriend Eric, Jessica and husband Chuck, Amy and husband Eric, Katherine and husband Brian, and Elizabeth and husband Brian.
Pat had a passion for crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved reading and was an avid cat lover. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 31, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Father Giles LaVasseur officiating. Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Pat’s name to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
