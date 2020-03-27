Rena Mae Haines, 81 of Augusta, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on August 18, 1938 in Takoma Park, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles Bryan and Hazel Torreyson Bryan.
Rena worked for Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney until it closed. She then went to work for 4B’s in Augusta for 27 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Rena was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren and Romney Moose 1371.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson and a great-grandson.
Surviving is her husband Elridge T. Haines Sr.; 8 children, Frank Tommy Short of Augusta, Barbara Irene Skinner of Winchester, Va., Terry Lee Short of Winchester, Eddie E. Haines of Romney, Darlena Mae McKnew of LaPlata, Md., Hazel Elizabeth Judy of Romney, Veronica Spring Heavener of Clearbrook, Va., Elridge T. Haines II of Slanesville; 2 sisters, Barbara Nickler of Jupiter, Fla., Helen Meaney of Martinsburg; a brother, Charles Bryan of Augusta; 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor Tom Rowan and Don Judy officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home Augusta.
