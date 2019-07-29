Charles M. “Charlie” Wolfe, 81, of Winchester, Va. died on Sunday, July 29, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Charlie was born on March 24, 1938 in Augusta, W.Va., a son of the late A. Earl and Audry J. Daugherty Wolfe. Charlie was a 1956 graduate of Romney High School, a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Massanutten Tractor Club. He spent over 25+ years as a parts manager for Lupton Equipment and Mid-Atlantic Equipment in Winchester, Va. Charlie enjoyed his family, John Deere tractors, Ford automobiles and the Redskins.
Charlie married Wanda M. Swisher on May 31, 1959 in Hagerstown, Md. Wanda died on March 19, 2016.
Surviving is a son, Greg Wolfe (Lisa) of Winchester; three brothers, Robert “Bob” Wolfe of Jessup, Md.; Ronald “Ronnie” Wolfe (Janet) of Augusta; Richard Wolfe (Emily) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; four sisters, Shirley See (James) of Yellow Spring, W.Va.; Carolyn Roberts (Lloyd) of Great Falls, Mont.; Joann Wolford of Augusta; Kay Fitzwater (Roger) of Gore, Va.; two granddaughters, Jessica and Alexa Wolfe; two great-grandchildren, Kroy Morrow and Ivie Kay Wright.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Allen and Alton Wolfe, Sr.; three sisters, Jean Reinsynder, Teena Wolfe and Karen Swisher.
A funeral service will be held at the Shenandoah Memorial Park Chapel in Winchester on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sonya Williams-Guersh. Entombment will follow.
Family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Rd., Winchester, VA 22602.
To view Charlie’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
