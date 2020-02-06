Vernon Franklin Nesselrodt, 71, of Mathias, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of New Market.
Born on April 12, 1948 at Rocks Gap Rd., Va., he was the son of the late Jesse Jackson Nesselrodt and Roxie T. Whitmore Nesselrodt.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, W.Va. with military rites accorded by the US Army.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mathias/Baker Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26813.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
