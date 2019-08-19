Delores Vivian Hooke, 82, of Paw Paw, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, Md.
She was born March 15, 1937 at Paw Paw and was the daughter of the late Roy Light and Wanda M. Likens Light.
Funeral service were conducted Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw with Eldridge Kerns officiating.
Interment was at Woodrow Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw, West Virginia.
