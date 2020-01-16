Anne Virginia Davy, 69, of Hammond Street, Westernport, Md., died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, Md.
Born on October 12, 1950 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Albert Randolph and Geraldine Ann (Evans) Shoemaker. She also was preceded in death by a son, Terry Davy; a brother, Leo Shoemaker and a sister, Bonnie Haines.
Mrs. Davy was a 1968 graduate of Bruce High School and was formerly employed with the Sew-Rite Lingerie Company in Keyser. She was a member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, W.Va.
Surviving is her son, Daryl Davy of Keyser; 3 grandchildren, Wyatt and Mary Vaneman and Alyssa Davy; 2 brothers, Gary Shoemaker of Augusta, and Randy Shoemaker and wife Karen of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.