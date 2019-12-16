Derrick Michael Smith, 34, of Baker, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born on July 7, 1986 in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of Randy L. Smith and Denece P. Buckler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Baker, with Pastor Gary Koontz and Pastor Anthony Offitt officiating. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, Baker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
