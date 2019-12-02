Vernon R. “Gabby” Mulligan, 98, of Springfield, died November 28, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born June 19, 1921 in Ridgeley, he was the son of the late Thomas and Lula (Lancaster) Mulligan.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean (Landis) Mulligan; a daughter, Nancy Llewellyn; a granddaughter, Deanna Poling; and, a brother, Thomas Mulligan.
Mr. Mulligan graduated from Ridgeley High School.
He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Air Force in North Africa and Europe. Among his decorations were two Bronze Stars, Distinguished Unit Badge with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and the Presidential Citation with Oak Leaf Cluster.
He was formerly employed at Queen City Glass, Western Union, Celanese Corporation and the Kelly-Springfield Tire Company. Mr. Mulligan retired from Kopper’s Company with 33 years of service, having worked as a machinist and shop foreman.
He belonged to Springfield Assembly of God.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Lydia Dennison, Springfield, Dawn Chaney, Fort Ashby, and Pam Spencer and husband Dave, Fort Ashby; brother Charles “Bert” Mulligan, Ridgeley; grandchildren, Corey Dennison, Jonathan Dennison, Nathan Dennison, Paula Michael and Dana Pownall; great-grandchildren, Dmitri Lewis, Tristan Dennison, Ryman Dennison and Acely Dennison.
Friends will be received at Springfield Assembly of God on Monday, December 2 from 11 a.m. until noon.
The funeral service will follow at noon in the church, with Pastor Steve Landis officiating.
Interment will be in Springfield Hill Cemetery.
