William “Squirt” Vernon Buckingham III, 41, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 18, 1978 in Morgantown, W.Va., he was the son of the late William Vernon Buckingham, Sr. and Emma Darlene Shanholtz Pyles of Romney.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a very caring and generous person that would give you the shirt off his back.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Shanholtz Weasenforth and a brother, William Vernon “Punkin” Buckingham Jr.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kathryn Henry of Winchester, Va.; a son, Damien Buckingham of Romney; a daughter, Danniell Buckingham of Inwood, W.Va.; step-sons, Michael and Matthew Surber; sisters, Mary “Kay” Holland Buckingham of Romney, Lisa Kensley Kelly of Kingwood, W.Va., Regina Marie Buckingham of Wardensville, W.Va., Serena Buckingham of Seattle, Wash. And Jessica Buckingham; brothers, Billy Shanholtz of Romney and Tom Pyles; grandchildren, Kylee, Rosalee, Arabella, Cayden and Weston; uncles, Guy Buckingham and Edward “Buddy” Morau; nieces and nephews, Tom Pyles, Destiny Lewis, Cheyenne Kinsley and Marcus Gamble; and numerous other family members.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
