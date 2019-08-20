Barbara Jean Delawder, 71, of Old Fields, W.Va., passed away Monday morning, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Born on October 28, 1947 in Petersburg, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Frank Seymour Davy, Jr and Leota May Shoemaker Davy.
Barbara was a graduate of Hampshire High School, a Golden Horseshoe winner, a 4-H All-Star and a poultry grower for Pilgrims Pride. She also had worked as a pharmacy tech for REVCO and CVS. She enjoyed cooking, canning and yard sales, she loved a bargain. Her grandchildren were everything to her.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Kenneth R. Delawder; a daughter, Candice Swick of Old Fields; a son, Kenny R. Delawder, Jr. of Old Fields; a sister, Karen Ann McDonald of Shanks, W.Va; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastor Donald Judy officiating. Interment will follow at the Elijah High Cemetery, Junction, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home.
Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Barbara’s Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.